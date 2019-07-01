TODAY |

Daniel Faitaua speaks about family backing his career as he embarks on 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent job

In a deeply personal interview about his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent, Daniel Faitaua became emotional speaking about his family’s support of his career.

For the last couple of years Faitaua has read the news on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Now the news presenter is the new Europe Correspondent, and he's heading to London next month.

Tagata Pasifika reporter Soana 'Aholelei caught up with Faitaua this week to talk about his new role and what it means for his family.

Watch the full interview above. 

Daniel Faitaua spoke to Tagata Pasifika about his family giving up their lives in New Zealand for London. Source: Tagata Pasifika
