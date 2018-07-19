 

Dance queen Parris Goebell helps US singer Ciara on new music video with distinctly New Zealand flavour

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The music video for American singer Ciara’s new track has a distinctly New Zealand flavour to it.

The clip for Level Up, Ciara's first single in three years, was shot at Auckland Museum and was choreographed by Parris Goebel.

The museum's distinctive pillars, lit up pink, provide the backdrop as Ciara and her back-up dancers go through the routine designed by Goebel, who also choreographed the video for Justin Bieber's Sorry.

The song contains a line being viewed as an apparent diss to Ciara's ex, the rapper Future, who is the father of her child.

"Thank God I never settled, this view is so much better, I'm chilling, I'm winning, like on another level," she sings at one point.

Ciara, who is now married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russel Wilson, went through a custody battle with Future.

She also claimed Future had threatened to kill Wilson as part of a defamation lawsuit against her ex, though the lawsuit was later dropped. 

