Dame Vera Lynn, much loved British singer, dies aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn, the iconic British singer best known for her wartime song We’ll Meet Again has died at the age of 103.

Dame Vera Lynn pictured in 2010. Source: Associated Press

A family statement read "Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family".

Adding, "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best loved entertainers".

Born in East Ham, east London on 20 March 1917 the Britain Forces’ sweetheart performed for troops with morale boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War.

She’s most remembered for her songs We’ll Meet Again, The White Cliffs of Dover, A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square and There’ll Always Be an England.

She later had her own TV show and toured the world performing.