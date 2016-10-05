Dame Kiri Te Kanawa won't sing in public again, she tells BBC

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has told the BBC she won't sing in public again.

The beloved New Zealand opera singer hasn't taken to the stage in more than a year, and in an interview with the BBC, said she wouldn't ever again.

"I don't want to hear my voice," said the 73-year-old soprano.

"It is in the past. When I'm teaching young singers and hearing beautiful young fresh voices, I don't want to put my voice next to theirs."

She said she would focus on training the next generation through her foundation.