Dame Kiri Te Kanawa to have theatre named after her in Auckland's Aotea Centre

New Zealand's greatest soprano Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is being honoured by having a theatre named after her at Auckland's Aotea Centre.

The tribute will be unveiled on November 20, with what is currently known as the ASB Theatre to then be named Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

ASB Bank has held the naming rights to the theatre since it opened in 1990.

Working in partnership with Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) and the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation, the bank’s decision to relinquish the rights made the tribute possible.

Dame Kiri, New Zealand’s first Grammy Award winner, opera royalty and performer on the most spectacular stages in the world, expressed her appreciation for the tribute.

“I thank the City of Auckland, ASB and RFA for this great honour,” she said. “To be recognised in this way in my country means the world to me.

“This stage and Aotea Centre have a very special place in my heart; and the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre is a welcoming space for opera lovers and performers alike.

“I look forward to seeing many talented, hard-working New Zealand singers perform the greatest operas right here in future, as my Foundation and enablers such as ASB Bank and RFA build a new opera legacy together.”