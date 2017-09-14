 

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa announces retirement from opera singing

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has announced her retirement from opera singing.

The 73-year-old New Zealand star stopped performing over a year ago but has now officially retired.
The 73 year old star actually stopped performing over a year ago but now she's making it official.

The celebrated vocalist made the announcement on BBC radio saying that she no longer wanted to hear her own voice.

Dame Kiri has appeared at all the world’s major opera houses.

She also sang at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981.

