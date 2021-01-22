TODAY |

Dame Judi Dench insists she 'knew nothing untoward' about Harvey Weinstein

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Dame Judi Dench has insisted she "knew nothing untoward" about Harvey Weinstein.

Dame Judi Dench. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 86-year-old actress only knew the disgraced producer - who is in jail after being found guilty of a string of offences following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct - to be "charming" and "friendly" so she doesn't regret having worked with him on many occasions.

She said: "I worked a lot for Harvey, a huge amount. And he was always completely charming. Perhaps I was lucky, but that’s all I know. I feel very acutely for the people who weren’t so lucky.”

Asked if she feels she misjudged him, she told The Guardian newspaper: "Misjudged him? I don’t know that. He was a friend.

"He was a perfectly polite and funny and friendly person. I never experienced Harvey in any other way than that. I knew nothing untoward about him at all. And nor was I warned.

"So of course I can judge him. But I never experienced that other side of him at all.”

The Skyfall actress - whose eyesight has deteriorated because of macular degeneration - still loves working but she doesn't want any parts that are too close to home.

Asked which roles she'd refuse, she said: "Probably an 86-year-old woman who’s not able to see. I’m not going to play that part, thanks.

"But I get put in a bracket. ‘Oh, would you like to play this person who’s sitting in a care home and she’s in love with a bird? And then she gets upset because, I don’t know, something happens to the bird.’ "

And Dench admitted she hates being branded a 'National Treasure'.

She fumed: "For one thing, it’s a terrible label. So dusty, so dreary. For another, it relegates me to being an 86-year-old woman. Whereas in my mind’s eye I’m 6ft and willowy and about 39.

“Do you know what it’s like? It’s like they’ve picked me up and put me inside a little glass-fronted cabinet. Then they’ve locked the door so I can’t get out.”

Entertainment
North America
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:30
Early evidence suggests UK Covid-19 variant is more deadly than original virus
2
UK police break up lockdown-flouting wedding with 400 guests
3
International Air NZ crew now must stay in isolation hotel after previously having choice to self-isolate at home
4
Vettori delivers at the death for Team Cricket as tense Black Clash comes down to final over
5
'What a shocker' – Backlash at cafe's sign telling patrons that scanning QR code is 'optional'
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Dolly Parton's brother Randy dies from cancer, aged 67

Next James Bond film delayed again amid pandemic
00:34

Dramatic vision shows driver of stolen Florida car hitting policeman

Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge