How to DAD's explanation of difference between Aussies and Kiwis in new vid proving a hit on YouTube

Kiwi YouTube sensation Jordan Watson, famous for his How to DAD channel, has once again hit the right note, with his latest video making the top 25 trending videos list.

The hilarious video, titled The Difference Between Australia and New Zealand, was made by Watson in a bid to educate his foreign fans that repeatedly mistake him for an Aussie.

"In Australia they throw boomerangs, while here in New Zealand we throw gumboots," Jordan explains in the video.

Another distinction made by the How to DAD star outlines how Kiwis say jandals while Australians say thongs to describe our favourite summer footwear.