The cutest thing you'll see today: Adorable four-year-old in heart-melting singalong with her dad

A four-year-old girl from Utah and her dad are starring in what could be the most adorable video you'll see this year.

Claire Ryann Crosby, with a little help from her guitar-playing dad Dave, delivers an absolutely enchanting version of the Toy Story theme song You've Got A Friend In Me.

Claire shot to fame last year after tackling another favourite from The Little Mermaid, and Mr Crosby said recording the videos was a way to spend quality time with his daughter.

"I thought starting a YouTube channel with her would be something that we could do together to kind of get away from the craziness of everyday life," he told the Deseret News in a story last year.

Thankfully, he said he was doing his best to talk her out of doing Frozen's Let it Go.

"That one is already so overdone. I am trying to talk her out of it. We will have to see who wins that argument."