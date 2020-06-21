TODAY |

Custom guitar from Prince's 1980s prime sells for $879,500

Source:  Associated Press

A custom guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom in the 1980s and 1990s has sold for a staggering $563,500 (NZD$879,500) at auction.

The Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince in the 1980s. Source: Associated Press

The Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar skyrocketed beyond the estimate of $100,000 (NZD$156,000) to $200,000 (NZD$312,150) it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale run by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.

Prince played the blindingly blue guitar with the artist's love symbol on its neck beginning on the 1984 Purple Rain Tour, on the classic albums Lovesexy and Sign O' The Times. He used it into the early 1990s.

Archivists going through Prince's possessions at his Paisley Park home and musical headquarters in Minnesota recently found the guitar that was thought to be lost during the four years since his death from an overdose at age 57. A similar Prince guitar sold for $700,000 (NZD$1 million) in 2016.

At the same auction, a macrame belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 times on stage brought in nearly 10 times its expected price, with a final bid of $298,000 (NZD$465,100).

An ivory gown worn by Madonna in her 1990 Vogue video sold for $179,200 (NZD$279,700).

The identities of the buyers were not revealed.

Items still to be sold today included Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to the Beatles song Maxwell's Silver Hammer.

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Continued digitisation of economy post-pandemic has some retailers worried
2
Woman arrested over fatal West Auckland shooting of police officer
3
Deaths prompt removal of Into the Wild bus by Alaska officials
4
Five-year-old girl found wandering Northland streets reunited with caregivers after police appeal
5
Jeremy Wells and Mark Sainsbury team up to get their prostates checked
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Peter Jackson to make original animated content for Weta for first time ever

Billie Eilish gets three-year restraining order for man who repeatedly appeared at her home
00:33

Dame Vera Lynn, much loved British singer, dies aged 103

Production of film starring Benedict Cumberbatch to resume in NZ