'Cultural phenomenon' Shortland Street celebrates its 25th anniversary on NZ television screens tonight

One of New Zealand's most successful television drama's, Shortland Street, is celebrating it's 25th anniversary, which has been a breeding ground for international movie stars and famous one liners. 

The soap has been a breeding ground for international movie stars and famous one-liners.
A special anniversary show is on air tonight on TVNZ 2.

The first ever episode of Shortland Street aired on television screens across the country in 1992 and has since created 6,425 episodes filled with story lines of romance, murders, medical scandals and social issues.  

Michael Galvin who plays the role of iconic surgeon Chris Warner, is the soap's longest serving cast member, well known for his womanising ways. 

"He's not doctor love anymore, that's for sure no no no. He's doctor Dad now," Mr Galvin told 1 NEWS. 

The show has been the making of several Hollywood stars, such as Martin Henderson who is now in a leading role in the US drama, Greys Anatomy as well as Temuera Morrison, who featured in the Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones movie. 

Actor KJ Kapa is the most recent star to emerge in America after leaving his role of Kane Jenkins on the drama to portray the character of Archie Andrews in the popular teen television series, Riverdale. 

In it's 25 years, there have been 42 weddings and 48 characters have died which isn't the only sensitive topic the show reflects and has made the show a success.  

Professor Wayne Hope said the television series has covered a range of issues, dealing "with sexual relations, youth suicide, gay rights, lesbian rights cost of living issues social equality all of these issues got touched upon in the early and middle days of Shortland Street and that's why it's been a cultural phenomenon." 

