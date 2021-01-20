TODAY |

Cult TV brand [adult swim] to be added to TVNZ OnDemand

Hugely-popular cult TV brand [adult swim] will be added to TVNZ's OnDemand service from the beginning of February.

Rick and Morty, from the [adult swim] cartoon series. Source: Supplied

The brand is an adult-skewed evening programming block from Cartoon Network, and will feature popular shows like Rick and Morty, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Robot Chicken and The Venture Bros.

TVNZ director of content Cate Slater said "we're excited to add [adult swim] to TVNZ OnDemand’s digital channel line-up".

"The programmes are funny, eccentric and drive dedicated audiences.

"We know our viewers are going to love this hilarious and wholly unique content."

The new digital channel joins HEIHEI, Lifetime, Walter Present, OUTtv, iwonder, Pulse, Filmstream, FUEL TV, Gusto TV and Outdoor Channel on TVNZ OnDemand.

