Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to new sexual misconduct charges

Associated Press
Cuba Gooding Jr has pleaded not guilty to new charges of sexual misconduct involving a third woman, less than a month after pleading not guilty to accusations he groped a woman's breasts and pinched another's buttocks.

The actor pleaded not guilty to the new misdemeanor charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse in Manhattan Supreme Court today.

Details of the charges, which were brought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, were not immediately available.

Gooding's lawyer Mark Heller called the charges "totally fraudulent".

The actor, 51, won a best supporting actor Oscar in 1997 for the film Jerry Maguire and is known for roles in movies including A Few Good Men and The Butler and in the television miniseries The People v OJ Simpson.

He was previously charged with one count of forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse in connection with each of the first two accusers. He pleaded not guilty on October 15.

Prosecutors said at the time they hoped to establish a pattern of behaviour at Gooding's trial using testimony from 12 additional women who have said they were subjected to unwanted touching and advances by the actor in bars and clubs.

The woman behind the new charges is not one of those 12, a prosecutor said in court.

Cuba Gooding Jr. arrives to court with his attorney. Source: Associated Press
