TODAY |

Cuba Gooding Jr facing new sex misconduct allegations

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice
Movies

Cuba Gooding Jr faces a new accuser and new charges in his New York City sexual misconduct case, his lawyer said today.

The actor is due in court tomorrow for an arraignment on an updated misdemeanor indictment, lawyer Mark Heller said.

The charges relate to a third accuser in a case that has grown quickly in recent weeks from a lone allegation to a reexamination of Gooding's behaviour with woman throughout his career.

The 51-year-old, who won an Oscar for his role in Jerry Maguire, was arrested in June after a 29-year-old woman said he squeezed her breast without consent at Manhattan night spot.

An indictment unsealed October 15 included charges Gooding alleging also pinched a woman's buttocks at a Manhattan nightclub in October 2018.

Gooding pleaded not guilty and has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He is free on his own recognisance.

In addition, prosecutors have said they intend to have up to a dozen other women not associated with the criminal charges testify that Gooding behaved like that with them in similar settings — bars, hotels and restaurants — as far back as 2001.

The judge, Curtis Farber, said he'll rule in December on whether any of those women can take the witness stand.

Heller has argued the case against Gooding is an example of the #MeToo movement run amok and that overzealous prosecutors are looking to turn "commonplace gestures" into crimes.

Cuba Gooding Jr. leaves criminal court in New York on June 13, 2019. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:36
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
2
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
3
Temperatures to soar past 30 degrees in parts of New Zealand this weekend
4
Mike King says his Gumboot Friday initiative, out of cash, is victim of its own popularity
5
Japan, Fiji to be invited into expanded Rugby Championship - report
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Yoghurt company lucky listeria didn't get into its products

Ruff ride: Dog struck by car rides inside bumper for miles
10:26

Hip hop group Swidt highlight Pasifika issues within NZ culture, in new single Bunga

Police dog handler should have given more warning before dog bite on man feared to have weapon, IPCA finds