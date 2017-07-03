 

A crying Barb is emotional at her plan to boot long-time ally Nate out of Survivor NZ

Barb sticks with her new alliance and Nate is voted out of Casar and joins the Young’uns at Redemption Island.
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

New figures reveal up to two travellers each day are subjected to the security procedure at NZ airports.

'Digital strip searches' at NZ airports force hundreds of Kiwis to surrender mobile and laptop passwords each year


Two dead after crash near Tekapo in Canterbury

The phenomenon was witnessed at the Taputeranga Marine Reserve over the weekend.

Video: Divers witness 'amazing phenomenon' of mass of spawning crayfish off Wellington coast

Survivor NZ blog: Telling Tribal Council, the end of Redemption, and a return from a long exile

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.


New figures reveal up to two travellers each day are subjected to the security procedure at NZ airports.

'Digital strip searches' at NZ airports force hundreds of Kiwis to surrender mobile and laptop passwords each year

Customs officials ask two people every day to hand over their digital passwords, as they reportedly look for smugglers.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.

Watch: 'You have a what?' - Toni Street's Kiwi accent flummoxes pop superstar Katy Perry

Catch the full interview on Seven Sharp tonight at 7pm.


During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".



 
