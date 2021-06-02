Cruella star Emma Stone speaks out on Spice Girls concert injury

Emma Stone has finally broke her silence on her Spice Girls concert injury.

Actress Emma Stone. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 32-year-old actress was rumoured to have broke her shoulder at one of the Spice Girls reunion shows after clambering onto someone's shoulders but she has now revealed that she actually suffered the painful accident when she slipped on a wax floor at a house party.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' today, she said: “I broke my shoulder in June 2019 and we were supposed to start filming Cruella [that] August or maybe even July, and I broke my shoulder in two places. But, for some reason, the story became that I broke my shoulder at the Spice Girls concert that I was on somebody’s shoulders and fell and broke my own shoulder. That's just not true."

She continued: “I was supposed to go to the Spice Girls concert in London and I did go, but the night before someone had like a little house party nearby.

“This was 2019 pre-Covid so people could all be together and mingle and I was on a waxed floor in this house and I slipped and my arm went back behind me and I broke my shoulder.”



Stone has always made no secret of the fact she's a huge Spice Girls fan and admitted before the accident that she was "obsessed" with them when she was growing up.

The La La Land star previously said: "I'm a very big fan of the Spice Girls.