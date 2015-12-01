TODAY |

Crowded House to waste no time resuming NZ tour after Covid-19 alert level ease

Source:  1 NEWS

Crowded House fans will be relieved the group's long-awaited 12-date tour will be able to go ahead next week as the nation's Covid-19 alert levels ease from Sunday.

Neil Finn, Matt Sherrod and Nick Seymour of Crowded House performing on stage at the Sydney Opera House. Source: Getty

The Government announced the rollback of restrictions from 6am on Sunday, meaning the ‘To the Island’ tour will begin on March 10 at Christchurch Arena, which will return to Alert Level 1 on Sunday. 

Hamilton and Napier shows that were due to commence this week have now been scheduled for later this month and the Nelson and Palmerston North shows have also been rescheduled.

Patrons are encouraged to retain their tickets, but those who are now unable to attend the revised tour dates will be able to obtain a full refund from the point of purchase.

The Dunedin and Palmerston North shows are sold-out, along with the first performances in Auckland and Napier, with only limited ticket availability remaining for all other shows.

Crowded House To the Island tour dates are as follows:


Christchurch         Christchurch Arena Weds, 10 March
Dunedin               Town Hall Thurs, 11 March
Queenstown         Gibbston Valley Sat, 13 March 
Wellington            TSB bank arena Mon 15 March
Nelson                 Trafalgar Centre Weds, 17 March - previously 9 March
Auckland              Spark Arena Fri, 19 March
New Plymouth       Bowl of Brooklands Sat, 20 March 
Auckland              Spark Arena Sun, 21 March
Hamilton              Claudelands Arena Tues, 23 March - previously 4 March
Palmerston North  Regent theatre Wed, 25 March - previously 17 March
Napier                 Church Road winery, Sat, 27 March - previously 6 March
Napier                 Church Road Winery, Sun, 28 March - previously 7 March

Entertainment
Music
Coronavirus Pandemic
Decision expected today over whether Auckland's Covid-19 lockdown will remain