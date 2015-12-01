Crowded House to waste no time resuming NZ tour after Covid-19 alert level ease

Crowded House fans will be relieved the group's long-awaited 12-date tour will be able to go ahead next week as the nation's Covid-19 alert levels ease from Sunday.

Neil Finn, Matt Sherrod and Nick Seymour of Crowded House performing on stage at the Sydney Opera House. Source: Getty

The Government announced the rollback of restrictions from 6am on Sunday, meaning the ‘To the Island’ tour will begin on March 10 at Christchurch Arena, which will return to Alert Level 1 on Sunday.

Hamilton and Napier shows that were due to commence this week have now been scheduled for later this month and the Nelson and Palmerston North shows have also been rescheduled.

Patrons are encouraged to retain their tickets, but those who are now unable to attend the revised tour dates will be able to obtain a full refund from the point of purchase.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Dunedin and Palmerston North shows are sold-out, along with the first performances in Auckland and Napier, with only limited ticket availability remaining for all other shows.

Crowded House To the Island tour dates are as follows: