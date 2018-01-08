 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Craig McLachlan files defamation action against Aussie media outlets, co-star over sex allegations

share

Source:

AAP

Craig McLachlan is sticking to his promise of fighting accusations he sexually harassed several former colleagues, filing defamation proceedings against Fairfax Media and the ABC.

The 52-year-old denies he assaulted female cast members on and off the stage.
Source: 1 NEWS

One of McLachlan's accusers, former co-star Christie Whelan Browne, is also named in the suit, according to media reports.

The Seven Network says McLachlan's statement of claim was lodged in the NSW Supreme Court yesterday and principally targets Browne.

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has engaged prominent barrister Stuart Littlemore QC to run the case, News Corp Australia reports.

A Fairfax Media and ABC joint investigation in early January reported several cast members of the 2014 run of The Rocky Horror Picture Show accused the 52-year-old of touching or exposing himself to them.

A woman and a man who worked as part of the crew have also gone to Victorian police who are investigating the allegations.

McLachlan previously described the claims by Whelan Browne, Erika Heynatz and Angela Scundi as "baseless" insisting they were "all made up".

After the allegations were aired McLachlan withdrew from the current production of the Rocky Horror Show in Adelaide.

Meanwhile he has been cleared of sexual harassment claims made by some colleagues on the set of popular TV series the Doctor Blake Mysteries.

Fairfax Media and the ABC on Thursday told AAP they wouldn't be commenting on the legal action.

Mr Littlemore said he would "absolutely not" be commenting.

Comment has been sought from Mollison Keightley Management which represents McLachlan.

Related

Television

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

00:21
2
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

01:05
3
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during Nelson 1 NEWS storm interview

4
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Numerous flights cancelled across the country today after wild weather

5

Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.


01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Thunderstorms a possibility for central North Island today with Saturday shaping up to be fine

After yesterday's extreme weather early showers across the South Island will pass and temperatures will be cool.

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

There are power outages in Christchurch and the Nelson area this morning.

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

02:03
The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

'It's so incredibly inspiring' – Jessica Chastain on a big year for women in Hollywood

The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

It's been a day of weather-related chaos around New Zealand.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 