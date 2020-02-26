Courtney Love pays tribute to 'angel' Kurt Cobain on wedding anniversary

Courtney Love has paid tribute to her "angel" Kurt Cobain, on what would have been their 28th wedding anniversary.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love on their wedding day.

The Hole frontwoman took to Instagram today to honour the special day, which marked 28 years since she tied the knot with Kurt - who took his own life on April 5 1994 - back in 1992.

Courtney - who has 27-year-old daughter Frances Bean Cobain with Kurt - shared a picture of herself with the Nirvana rocker, and wrote: "28 years ago , we got married , in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach.

"Tonight spoke to sponsor , I .. Lit some candles, chanted ,diamoku , Walked my dog . Went to sushi with my best friend , the closest I have to another one.

"28 years ago

"I recall feeling , deeply , delighted , dizzy , so in love, and knowing how lucky I was . This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me , many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest s**t imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience , almost.

"But between Kurt's strange amazing divinity , and the honour of a few true friends , the gift of desperation and sobriety . Of a Higher power and of love , and of empathy , I'm here now. It'll be ok ,f**k , I see him on the shore . Rocking in the free world. My husband. (sic)"

The touching post comes after both she and her daughter marked Kurt's birthday earlier this month, as the Smells Like Teen Spirit singer would have been 53.

Courtney posted a black and white picture of Kurt, and didn't provide a caption, preferring to let the image do the talking.

Whilst Frances took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her father carrying her when she was a baby.

Kurt and Francis Bean Cobain. Source: Bang Showbiz