Courtney Love claims she was visited by ghost of late husband Kurt Cobain

Bang Showbiz
Courtney Love says she once met her late husband Kurt Cobain's ghost, and the spirit spoke to her while sitting in a chair.

The 54-year-old singer was married to the late Nirvana frontman from 1992 until he killed himself in April 1994 aged 27, and the Hole singer has claimed she saw him again from beyond the grave, and he said "hi" to her before departing.

When asked by Joshua Boone if she has ever seen a ghost, Courtney said: "When I moved to Hancock Park from Seattle with Frances and Edward [Norton, her ex-boyfriend], I saw Kurt in a chair for a moment and he said 'hi' to me and then he left."

Courtney - who has daughter Frances Bean Cobain, 26 - admits she will "probably never" get over Kurt's passing, despite thinking "a couple of times" she would overcome the grief of his death, only for it to return "a few years later".

Speaking to Interview Magazine, in which she was asked 20 questions by an array of stars including Marilyn Manson, Kate Moss, and Tom Ford, she added: "My future husband Kurt [Cobain] came in. He was wearing this beautiful cowboy leather coat, and he just parted the crowd like Moses.

"I was onstage, with the original old-school Hole. We were messy, but when we went into the Velvet Underground's 'Pale Blue Eyes' - I think we practiced it once or twice - we did it flawlessly. It was amazing.

"We were this perfect band for about four minutes, and that's it. That's the gig: 1991 in Hollywood with my beautiful, creamy-blue-eyed boy Kurt. We rocked that w***ehouse sky-high."

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. Source: Getty
