Courtney Love accused of trying to kill former son-in-law in order to regain Kurt Cobain's famous guitar

US rocker Courtney Love has been accused of trying to kill her former son-in-law in an attempt to regain possession of her late husband Kurt Cobain's famous guitar.
Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.
Isaiah Silva, the ex-husband of Love and Cobain's daughter, Francis Bean Cobain, has made the allegation in a lawsuit filed against several people in a Los Angeles court, Nine News reports.
Apart from Love they also include her manager Sam Lutfi, private investigator John Nazarian, musician Michael Schenk and actor Ross Butler.
Frances was locked in a bitter court battle with her ex-husband Isaiah over the ownership of the Martin D-18E guitar that originally belonged to Kurt, and according to TMZ, a settlement has been reached that gives the instrument to Isaiah.
Kurt and Francis Bean Cobain.
In the lawsuit Isaiah alleges that the people named attempted a number of crimes in the attempt to steal back the guitar, including burglary, robber, sexual battery, kidnapping, attempted murder, criminal threats, extortion, emotional distress, trespassing and false imprisonment.
Isaiah also claims some of those named in the lawsuit entered his home and tried to gain access into his bedroom by posing as the LAPD.
Courtney Love has yet to respond to the lawsuits claims.
