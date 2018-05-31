 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Courtney Love accused of trying to kill former son-in-law in order to regain Kurt Cobain's famous guitar

share

Source:

1 NEWS

US rocker Courtney Love has been accused of trying to kill her former son-in-law in an attempt to regain possession of her late husband Kurt Cobain's famous guitar.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

Source: Getty

Isaiah Silva, the ex-husband of Love and Cobain's daughter, Francis Bean Cobain, has made the allegation in a lawsuit filed against several people in a Los Angeles court, Nine News reports.

Apart from Love they also include her manager Sam Lutfi, private investigator John Nazarian, musician Michael Schenk and actor Ross Butler.

Frances was locked in a bitter court battle with her ex-husband Isaiah over the ownership of the Martin D-18E guitar that originally belonged to Kurt, and according to TMZ, a settlement has been reached that gives the instrument to Isaiah.

Kurt and Francis Bean Cobain.

Kurt and Francis Bean Cobain.

Source: Bang Showbiz

In the lawsuit Isaiah alleges that the people named attempted a number of crimes in the attempt to steal back the guitar, including burglary, robber, sexual battery, kidnapping, attempted murder, criminal threats, extortion, emotional distress, trespassing and false imprisonment.

Isaiah also claims some of those named in the lawsuit entered his home and tried to gain access into his bedroom by posing as the LAPD.
Courtney Love has yet to respond to the lawsuits claims.

Related

Music

Kurt and Francis Bean Cobain.

Frances Bean Cobain loses battle to keep father's famous guitar

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

00:15
2
Yoji Yabe left Christ's College stunned by his finish in today's match in Christchurch.

Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

02:17
3
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Most read: Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

4
Roseanne Barr in a trailer for her revival 'Roseanne' show on ABC, before it was cancelled.

Roseanne Barr unleashes new tweetstorm hours after US network axes show

02:48
5
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse NZ coach Anthony Peden, who has stepped down, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

00:29
Police received calls about a shooting at Whakaaratamaiti Marae this afternoon.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.

Mount Ngauruhoe and the Rangipo Desert, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

What does the winter weather have in store for you? There's good and bad news in NIWA's latest outlook

Find out all the information for your region in NIWA's May to July outlook.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Police chases: Teens can't think like adults - psychologist

When police start chasing with their lights and sirens going, a young person's brain goes into flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.

01:10
Seventeen people were injured, two seriously, in the crash on SH94 today.

Watch: Aerial footage shows tourist bus lying flipped on side of road after serious crash on black ice near Te Anau

Seventeen people were injured, two seriously, in the crash on SH94 today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 