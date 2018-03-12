 

Country music star Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance

Associated Press

Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland.

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, Tim McGraw performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. McGraw collapsed onstage during a performance in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, March 11, 2018, the Rolling Stone reports. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Tim McGraw pictured in November 2017.

Source: Associated Press

Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin.

The country music superstar was unable to continue the performance in Dublin.
Source: YouTube/Sarah Stevenson

McGraw's wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan's Instagram page saying, "He's been super dehydrated. I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.

McGraw, who was performing as part of the Country to Country festival in the UK, had performed Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival.

The duo is scheduled to begin their 29-city Soul2Soul tour in the US on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia.

