Country music star Granger Smith's three-year-old son dies in 'tragic accident'

Bang Showbiz
Entertainment
Accidents

Granger Smith's three-year-old son River has tragically drowned at their home in Texas.

The country singer and his wife Amber revealed little River passed away following a "tragic accident" that left doctors unable to revive him, and his representative later confirmed the youngster had drowned at their home in Texas.

Granger - who also has London, seven, and Lincoln, five, with Amber - shared a photo of himself and River on Instagram and wrote: "I have to deliver unthinkable news.

"We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived.

"Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.

"Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts.

"If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment.

"Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this."

Amber shared a similar post, along with a photo of herself and her son, on her own Instagram account.

In lieu of flowers, the family have asked for donations to be made to Dell Children's Medical Center in River's name.

The 'If the Boot Fits' singer and his wife have been inundated with support from fellow country stars.

Luke Bryan commented: "Many prayers. So sorry."

Jason Aldean wrote: "I cant imagine what y'all are going thru. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys."

Jake Owen posted: "Man I'm am so sorry to hear this for you and your family. You are such a great, hardworking, kind human being and I know how much your family means to you. Wow. I can't imagine what y'all are going through. Prayers to you and your family."

Maren Morris shared: "I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time."

Granger Smith and River. Source: Bang Showbiz
