TODAY |

Counterculture icon, Hollywood actor Peter Fonda dies at 79

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies

Peter Fonda, the son of a Hollywood legend who became a movie star in his own right both writing and starring in counterculture classics like Easy Rider, has died.

His family says in a statement that Fonda died today at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79.

The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

Born into Hollywood royalty as Henry Fonda's only son, Peter Fonda carved his own path with his non-conformist tendencies and earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing Easy Rider. He never won an Oscar but would later be nominated for best actor in Ulee's Gold.

The family says this is one of the saddest moments of their lives and asks for privacy.

Peter Fonda, poses atop a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in 2009. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said a man has been charged in relation to the shooting.
Man, 23, charged with murder of Australian tourist in campervan in Raglan
2
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
3
Tourists in the area say it could have been them targeted in the random attack and they'll be more cautious.
'It could have been us' - tourists on edge after fatal shooting of Australian man near Raglan
4
Imagine if you could buy a book that would tell you who was going to win the Rugby World Cup?
After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup
5
Over 200 newborn calves die in fire near Oamaru
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
In this photo taken on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, icebergs are photographed from the window of an airplane carrying NASA Scientists as they fly on a mission to track melting ice in eastern Greenland.

Donald Trump talked to aides, allies about buying Greenland for US
02:39
It’s thought there may be more than 100 dinosaurs buried there.

Dinosaur graveyard believed to hold more than 100 fossils discovered in Wyoming

00:25
The raccoon made itself comfortable amongst snacks as officers worked to rescue it.

Raccoon freed after becoming trapped in Florida high school vending machine
00:30
The bird, Paul Parker, became aggressive with police attempting to return him to the farm he escaped from.

Emu Tasered by police after causing chaos during peak hour traffic in Canada