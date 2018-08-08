 

Council votes to remove Trump star from Hollywood Walk of Fame

Associated Press
The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking the removal of Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the president's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions."

But the vote isn't likely to get the intended result. The tourist attraction is in neighbouring Los Angeles and it's run by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Leron Gubler tells the Los Angeles Times the chamber has never removed a star because each is considered part of the walk's "historic fabric."

The council vote came after a man used a pickax to destroy the star last month and was charged with a felony count of vandalism. The star, which has been repaired, recognised Mr Trump for his work on the reality show "The Apprentice."

West Hollywood is a decidedly anti-Trump city. Last spring Mayor John Duran declared it "Stormy Daniels Day" and gave a key to the city to the porn actress who is suing Trump over a confidentiality agreement for an affair she claims they had.

FILE - This July 25, 2018, file photo shows Donald Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump's "disturbing treatment of women and other actions." (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Donald Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced today that he is considering taking the electric car maker private, causing the company's stock to spike.

In keeping with his unorthodox style, Musk made the out-of-the blue announcement in a terse tweet.

He said he may take the company private at $US420 a share and already has secured funding.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," Musk tweeted, following up with "good morning" and a smiley emoji.

His tweet came hours after the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had built a significant stake in Tesla Inc., but it was unclear if that was the funding Musk was referring to.

The Financial Times, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the matter said Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund had built a stake of between 3 and 5 percent of Telsa's shares.

Tesla did not immediate respond to requests for comment.

The company's shares were up more than 5 percent at more than $360.

It's highly unusual for the head of a major company make a significant announcement in such casual manner.

The tweet prompted questions about how serious Musk's intentions were.

His asking price of $420 would be 22 percent of Tuesday's closing share price, and nearly 9 percent above the stock's all-time closing high of $385.

The figure even drew some jokes on Twitter about whether it was a pot reference, with 420 being a common slang term for marijuana.

Musk's tweet came two weeks after Tesla revealed it had burned through $739.5 million in cash on its way to a record $717.5 million net loss in the second quarter, as it cranked out more electric cars.

Tesla has spent millions as it reached a goal of producing 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week by the end of June.

The company says production is rising, with the goal of 6,000 per week by the end of August.

Musk pledged earlier this month to post net profits in future quarters, and he said he expects to company to avoid returning to the markets for capital and to be self-funding going forward.

Musk's abrasive style has often been a source of friction with Wall Street.

Earlier this year, he caused a stir during a first quarter earnings call when he angrily cut off two analysts whose questions annoyed him.

The CEO apologized to those analysts during the second quarter call.

Musk's other company, aerospace firm SpaceX, is privately owned.

The sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in Denver, Colorado. Source: Associated Press
China bans Winnie-the-Pooh movie after comparisons to President Xi

1 NEWS | Associated Press
The movie Christopher Robin, the latest adaptation of A A Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh, has been banned in China, the world's second largest film market.

While China provides no reason for the films it doesn't select for its theatres, government sensors have recently been blocking images of Winnie-the-Pooh after bloggers began using the bear to parody Chinese president Xi Jinping.

The Winnie the Pooh character has become a lighthearted way for people across China to mock their president, but it seems the government doesn’t see the funny side.

The Guardian reports it all started when Xi visited the US in 2013, and an image of Xi and then president Barack Obama walking together spurred comparisons to Winnie - a portly Xi - walking with Tigger, a lanky Obama.

Xi was again compared to the fictional bear in 2014 during a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, who took on the part of the pessimistic, gloomy donkey, Eeyore.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reported several other films have been banned in China over the years.

Marty McFly's pesty time-travelling antics in Back to the Future were seen as a "dangerous fictional element".  Apparently Marty's foolish behaviour in the film was seen as extremely inappropriate by Chinese authorities.

Ghostbusters, the 2016 reboot, was given the boot before it even made it to Chinese cinemas. Censorship prohibits any media that promotes cults or superstitions. The country is also not a fan of ghosts, goblins and other supernatural phenomenon.

A Marvel favourite, Deadpool, didn't quite make it to China. Instead of restricting the audience age, the country opted to ban the film altogether because of nudity, violence and graphic language.

And the Chinese Government feared that the people would take inspiration from Avatar and revolt like the uprising of the Na'vi population.

Memes involving the President and the famous bear haven’t gone down well, it seems. Source: Seven Sharp
