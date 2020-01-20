TODAY |

Could you survive the '80s? TVNZ looking for contestants for new show

Source:  1 NEWS

Are you a millennial or gen zer who thinks they can survive the '80s? If so, TVNZ's new show could be for you.

Survive the 80s. Source: TVNZ

TVNZ is on the hunt for contestants to star in a new local reality show called Survive the 80s, which will air exclusively on TVNZ OnDemand. 

The show will see young people give up luxury items and embark on a retro adventure - big hair, shoulder pads and all.

Survive the 80s will throw together teams of technology-dependent contestants into a 1980s-themed house. They will compete in a series of challenges that pit them against the 80s – all without their smartphones and social media.

TVNZ is looking for teams of two, aged 18 to 30, from anywhere in New Zealand.

Contestants need to apply before February 3 at tvnz.co.nz/survivethe80s. Click here to watch the promo. 

Entertainment
Television
TVNZ
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Tensions escalate between Black Power and Mongrel Mob after weekend shootings, massive brawl
2
Auckland University student creates 'Earth sandwich' with help from man in Spain
3
Could you survive the '80s? TVNZ looking for contestants for new show
4
Russell Crowe shows stunning contrast at his property after Australia bushfires and recent rain
5
US couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Disney searching for Kiwi actor to play Peter Pan
00:50

Yellow Wiggle suffers cardiac arrest at bushfire relief concert

Eminem blasted by victims' families for 'disgusting' lyric about Manchester bombing

Watch: The Chase host Bradley Walsh reveals broken back after getting bucked off bull at rodeo