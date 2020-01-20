Could you survive the '80s? TVNZ looking for contestants for new show

Are you a millennial or gen zer who thinks they can survive the '80s? If so, TVNZ's new show could be for you.

Survive the 80s. Source: TVNZ

TVNZ is on the hunt for contestants to star in a new local reality show called Survive the 80s, which will air exclusively on TVNZ OnDemand.

The show will see young people give up luxury items and embark on a retro adventure - big hair, shoulder pads and all.

Survive the 80s will throw together teams of technology-dependent contestants into a 1980s-themed house. They will compete in a series of challenges that pit them against the 80s – all without their smartphones and social media.

TVNZ is looking for teams of two, aged 18 to 30, from anywhere in New Zealand.