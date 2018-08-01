Could metal legends Metallica be coming to play in New Zealand?

Legendary rock band Metallica have hinted that they may soon visit New Zealand as they continue their WorldWired tour.
The band spoke to fan website Met Club, and while drummer Lars Ulrich didn't specifically commit to a tour here, he did say he and the band would like to.
The tour has already made it to Asia, Europe, Canada, Latin America and the US.
"We've got to just sit and look ... there's Japan, there's Australia, there's New Zealand ... there's a couple other pockets that obviously Metallica has a long and very cool relationship with, so we just got to sit down and figure it out," he said.
"But to me the most important thing is...the maintenance thing.
"We've got to go to Japan, we got to go to Australia, we've got to go here, we've got to go there ... that's fine ... as long as it's done within the boundaries that exist.
"And so you know, I don't think whether it's '19 or '20 or whatever, to me we're in a mode where there's a balance to it now that's manageable."
Metallica last visited New Zealand in 2010, playing two shows each in Christchurch and Auckland.