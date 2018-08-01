Could metal legends Metallica be coming to play in New Zealand?

TVNZ has defended a sensitive storyline revolving around Down syndrome in its long-running soap Shortland Street, saying it was produced in consultation with medial advisors, and that the storyline was depicted with care.

The production company which makes Shortland Street, South Pacific Pictures, in conjunction with TVNZ, have issued a statement following criticism from the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association that recent episodes are "insensitive and ignorant".

A storyline in episodes this week has the character of Zoe confronted with news she is possibly pregnant with a Down syndrome child.

In breaking the news to Zoe the doctor, Chris Warner, explains: "Raising a disabled child is hard work, this baby could be born with serious medical issues, heart, hearing, eyesight, digestive issues, higher risk of infection."

Dr Warner also suggests that Zoe is too young to raise a child with Down syndrome, and it will leave her "chained at home forever".

In responding to criticism of the episode, TVNZ and South Pacific Pictures said Shortland Street has a reputation for "tackling a range of challenging issues that face New Zealanders today, and we know this is one of them".

It also said the show's producers work closely with medical advisors "to ensure health storylines are depicted with care in the context of a drama".

"We realise that not everyone will agree with every choice we make, but we always appreciate when people come to us to share their feedback," the TVNZ, South Pacific Pictures statement said.

"We'll consider the full range of audience views when making future decisions."