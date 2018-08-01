 

Could metal legends Metallica be coming to play in New Zealand?

1 NEWS
Legendary rock band Metallica have hinted that they may soon visit New Zealand as they continue their WorldWired tour.

The band spoke to fan website Met Club, and while drummer Lars Ulrich didn't specifically commit to a tour here, he did say he and the band would like to.

The tour has already made it to Asia, Europe, Canada, Latin America and the US.

"We've got to just sit and look ... there's Japan, there's Australia, there's New Zealand ... there's a couple other pockets that obviously Metallica has a long and very cool relationship with, so we just got to sit down and figure it out," he said.

"But to me the most important thing is...the maintenance thing.

"We've got to go to Japan, we got to go to Australia, we've got to go here, we've got to go there ... that's fine ... as long as it's done within the boundaries that exist.

"And so you know, I don't think whether it's '19 or '20 or whatever, to me we're in a mode where there's a balance to it now that's manageable."

Metallica last visited New Zealand in 2010, playing two shows each in Christchurch and Auckland.

Metallica perform in London in 2017.
Metallica perform in London in 2017. Source: Wikimedia Commons/Kreepin Deth
TVNZ has defended a sensitive storyline revolving around Down syndrome in its long-running soap Shortland Street, saying it was produced in consultation with medial advisors, and that the storyline was depicted with care.

The production company which makes Shortland Street, South Pacific Pictures, in conjunction with TVNZ, have issued a statement following criticism from the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association that recent episodes are "insensitive and ignorant".

A storyline in episodes this week has the character of Zoe confronted with news she is possibly pregnant with a Down syndrome child.

In breaking the news to Zoe the doctor, Chris Warner, explains: "Raising a disabled child is hard work, this baby could be born with serious medical issues, heart, hearing, eyesight, digestive issues, higher risk of infection."

Dr Warner also suggests that Zoe is too young to raise a child with Down syndrome, and it will leave her "chained at home forever".

In responding to criticism of the episode, TVNZ and South Pacific Pictures said Shortland Street has a reputation for "tackling a range of challenging issues that face New Zealanders today, and we know this is one of them".

It also said the show's producers work closely with medical advisors "to ensure health storylines are depicted with care in the context of a drama".

"We realise that not everyone will agree with every choice we make, but we always appreciate when people come to us to share their feedback," the TVNZ, South Pacific Pictures statement said.

"We'll consider the full range of audience views when making future decisions."

The New Zealand Down Syndrome Association spokesperson on pre-natal screening, Kim Porthouse, said in a statement the storyline in question "reinforces a lot of the prejudice that having a child with Down syndrome is a burden".

A storyline in episodes this week has the character of Zoe confronted with news she is possibly pregnant with a Down syndrome child. Source: 1 NEWS
Sean Paul blames music industry for Demi Lovato's relapse

Bang Showbiz
Sean Paul thinks the music industry is to blame for Demi Lovato's suspected overdose.

The 45-year-old dancehall rapper has worked with the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker on numerous tracks over the years and believes her recent hospitalisation, which was caused by her reportedly taking a mystery substance, is a result of the pressure and stress she's continuously put under because she's a high-in-demand pop star.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: "The music industry in itself is very excessive. We are always working in studios, performing, travelling and sometimes you feel you need a break and the break is to go towards things that don't give you a break.

"I just want to send love to Demi. She's a beautiful girl and a great, great artist.

"There's no shame. It's just that some are able to realise the spiral they're getting into before it's too late. The help isn't always offered when it's needed."

The 'Mad Love' hitmaker acknowledges that he probably smokes "too much" but he finds it a "relief" for him and he credits his family for keeping him grounded.

He explained: "I do smoke too much, sometimes that's a relief for me.

"To remain humble and simple in my movements is something that helps me stay healthy. It keeps me grounded.

"My wife, my son, my brother and his family. Thinking of them helps me in any situation. If I'm feeling down, or I'm feeling sad, or depressed, they help pick me up."

Demi is currently in hospital after her suspected overdose last week but her family are said to be making arrangements so that she can enter rehab once she's discharged.

Her hospital dash came just weeks after she revealed that she had relapsed in her song 'Sober' after staying away from drugs and alcohol for six years.

Demi Lovato and Sean Paul. Source: Bang Showbiz
