'I could have died' - Queen rocker Brian May reveals recent heart attack

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed a recent heart attack nearly killed him.

The 72-year-old has recounted a month-long medical saga that began with the rocker ripping a backside muscle while gardening.

A follow-up scan then revealed his continuing agony to be a compressed nerve in his spine, before chest pain led to an emergency operation to stent three blocked arteries.

"I could have died from that. Anyway, I didn't die, I came out," he said in an Instagram video.

"I'm incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again."

May says he thinks he's in good shape now and is encouraging anyone over 60 to get checked out with an angiogram.

"What seems to be a very healthy heart may not be."