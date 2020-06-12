Coronation Street starts filming again with strict social distancing measures

Coronation Street fans will be able to celebrate now the soap has started filming again, after nearly three months in lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Producers say Covid-19 will be mentioned but won't dominate future storylines.

The news was met with a first-ever broadcast press conference on Zoom, the BBC reports.

The head of ITV in the north explained the new safety procedures they’ve put in place.

“We are maintaining the two-metre distance and we’ve got people with poles going around,” John Whiston said.

“I saw some rather fearsome footage of Dave the security guard wielding his pole this morning. You would not want to mess with that guy and his pole,” he said.

The average numbers on set have been reduced from 40 to 15, all filming on location has been suspended and older characters will only appear on the show when they Facetime their friends.

And Roy’s Rolls will only serve takeaways.

Iain Macleod, Coronation Street series producer, says planned plotlines have not changed much.