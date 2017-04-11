Cop who starred in Easter road safety video that went viral revealed as Survivor New Zealand contestant

The Dannevirke police officer who became an internet hit earlier this month with his reworking of a classic song for an Easter road safety video has been revealed as a contestant on Survivor New Zealand.

As we count down to next month's Survivor New Zealand premier on TVNZ 2, four more contestants have been revealed today.

Nate, 45, a Senior Sergeant, is one of the contestants.

A road safety campaign video featuring Nate remaking the classic 1978 hit September from Earth Wind and Fire proved a hit earlier this month.

The minute long Facebook clip has Nate singing in his car, changing the lyrics to promote road safety for the Easter long weekend.

He will be one of the 16 contestants for Survivor New Zealand, which will take place in the harsh jungle climate of Nicaragua, with a prize of $100,000 up for grabs.

The contestants will be split into two tribes, to face up to 40 days in the unforgiving wilderness.

The four newly announced contestants are:

Shannon, 24, Zookeeper, Christchurch

Nate, 45, Senior Police Sergeant, Dannevirke

Lou, 19, Farmer, North Canterbury

Avi, 32, Youth Expedition Leader, Wellington

The New Zealand version of the show will debut on Sunday 7 May.

