Cop who starred in Easter road safety video that went viral revealed as Survivor New Zealand contestant

The Dannevirke police officer who became an internet hit earlier this month with his reworking of a classic song for an Easter road safety video has been revealed as a contestant on Survivor New Zealand.

A Central District Police officer hits all the right notes in a new Easter road safety video posted to Facebook.
As we count down to next month's Survivor New Zealand premier on TVNZ 2, four more contestants have been revealed today.

Nate, 45, a Senior Sergeant, is one of the contestants.

As we count down to next month’s premiere on TVNZ 2, more contestants have been revealed.
A road safety campaign video featuring Nate remaking the classic 1978 hit September from Earth Wind and Fire proved a hit earlier this month.

The minute long Facebook clip has Nate singing in his car, changing the lyrics to promote road safety for the Easter long weekend.

An Auckland mum and a former Cleo Bachelor of the Year contestant are the first named four of the 16 contestants for the TV2 show, which airs on Sunday May 7.
He will be one of the 16 contestants for Survivor New Zealand, which will take place in the harsh jungle climate of Nicaragua, with a prize of $100,000 up for grabs.

The contestants will be split into two tribes, to face up to 40 days in the unforgiving wilderness.

The show will air from May 7 on Sundays at 7pm on TVNZ 2 and Mondays from 7.30pm. You can also catch up on the action at TVNZ OnDemand.

The four newly announced contestants are:

Shannon, 24, Zookeeper, Christchurch

Shannon, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

Nate, 45, Senior Police Sergeant, Dannevirke 

Nate, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

Lou, 19, Farmer, North Canterbury

Lou, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

Avi, 32, Youth Expedition Leader, Wellington

Avi, Survivor New Zealand contestant.

The New Zealand version of the show will debut on Sunday 7 May.

Click here to see details of contestants announced earlier this week.

For more info on Survivor New Zealand, click here.

