TODAY |

Contestants meet for the first time in new promo for TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Television

A new promo has been released ahead of the highly-anticipated reboot of TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island.

The classic Kiwi game show - hosted by Survivor New Zealand host and TVNZ1 Sunday reporter Matt Chisholm, as well as ZM radio's Drive host Bree Tomasel - will have 16 celebrity castaways pair up as they complete challenges for the chance to win $100,000 for their charity of choice in Fiji.

In the promo, the contestants can be seen carrying colourful smoke flares as they're brought together for the first time.

Classic elements from the original series return, including the dramatic team face-offs and elimination battles every week. Joining the fray is the "captain's test" and a number of fun and heart-warming charity challenges.

The contestants include former Olympic champions Barbara Kendall and Eric Murray; rugby stars Gary Freeman and Zac Guildford; actors Jodie Rimmer and Karl Burnett; singers Ladi6 and Sol3 MIO's Moses Mackay; runner Lana Van Hout; The Bachelor star Lily McManus; media personalities Athena Angelou, Sam Wallace, Matty McLean and Shannon Ryan; model Rosanna Arkle; and boxer Shane Cameron.

The contestants for Celebrity Treasure Island. Source: TVNZ

Previous contestants include TVNZ1's Breakfast host Hayley Holt, who won the competition in 2007.

Celebrity Treasure Island will debut on Sunday, August 18, at 7pm on TVNZ2, before airing every Monday and Tuesday from 7.30pm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The reality TV game show debuts on August 18. Source: TVNZ
More From
Entertainment
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:06
BP in Ormiston, Auckland was one of the stations giving away fuel for an hour.
Auckland, Christchurch motorists queue for free petrol promotion
2
The young first-five was the only player to not feature against Argentina.
Josh Ioane made unavailable for Otago's Ranfurly Shield defence, despite All Blacks axing
3
Tuariki John Delamere talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the rights and wrongs of Australia’s incoming visa requirements.
PM's upset over Australia's deportation of Kiwis is 'hypocrisy', ex-immigration minister says
4
The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Watch: New Air NZ safety video features current and legendary All Blacks, Suits star and Cliff Curtis
5
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:44
Tim Farris is the man behind the riffs that the Australian band is known for.

INXS guitarist suing Sydney rental boat operator following career-ending hand injury

Rare story by John Steinbeck, set in Paris, published in magazine this week
00:55
The fight occurred before he performed at a music festival in Stockholm.

US presidential envoy sent to Sweden as rapper A$AP Rocky's assault trial begins
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: (L-R) - Day 3 at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)

Tool announce album title, Spotify streaming, as fans' 13 year wait for new material nears end