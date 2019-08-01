Contestants meet for the first time in new promo for TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island

A new promo has been released ahead of the highly-anticipated reboot of TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island.

The classic Kiwi game show - hosted by Survivor New Zealand host and TVNZ1 Sunday reporter Matt Chisholm, as well as ZM radio's Drive host Bree Tomasel - will have 16 celebrity castaways pair up as they complete challenges for the chance to win $100,000 for their charity of choice in Fiji.

In the promo, the contestants can be seen carrying colourful smoke flares as they're brought together for the first time.

Classic elements from the original series return, including the dramatic team face-offs and elimination battles every week. Joining the fray is the "captain's test" and a number of fun and heart-warming charity challenges.

The contestants include former Olympic champions Barbara Kendall and Eric Murray; rugby stars Gary Freeman and Zac Guildford; actors Jodie Rimmer and Karl Burnett; singers Ladi6 and Sol3 MIO's Moses Mackay; runner Lana Van Hout; The Bachelor star Lily McManus; media personalities Athena Angelou, Sam Wallace, Matty McLean and Shannon Ryan; model Rosanna Arkle; and boxer Shane Cameron.

The contestants for Celebrity Treasure Island. Source: TVNZ

Previous contestants include TVNZ1's Breakfast host Hayley Holt, who won the competition in 2007.