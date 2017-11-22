'Congrats on passing same-sex marriage' - Lorde pays tribute to historic Aussie vote during Sydney gig

Before Lorde belted out one of her songs off her new album Melodrama at the first of her two Sydney shows at the Opera House forecourt, the Kiwi singer took the time to congratulate Australians on voting yes to same-sex marriage.

The 'yes' result was announced last week, with an overwhelming approval of 62 per cent in a voluntary survey.

With the piano softly playing the tune of Liability, Lorde said, "congrats on passing same-sex marriage by the way!" and then ran to the front of the stage to pick up a rainbow flag which she draped over her.

Lorde took the opportunity to spontaneously sing Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody.