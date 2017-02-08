Concerns of a world war prompted Ed Sheeran into eyeing move to New Zealand

Could he be moving here?

British singer Ed Sheeran has revealed he enquired about citizenship when he visited New Zealand.

Sheeran, from Suffolk, England, says he fell in love with New Zealand during a gap year visit last May while he was taking a year-long break from the music industry.

"I did ask for citizenship and I think we got an email from someone involved with that. So maybe that's going to happen. I could be a citizen," he told the Daily Star.

And the 26-year-old singer believes taking residency here will make him safer if there was a world war as "no-one is going to be bothered to come that far to invade".