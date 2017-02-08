 

Concerns of a world war prompted Ed Sheeran into eyeing move to New Zealand

Could he be moving here?

British singer Ed Sheeran has revealed he enquired about citizenship when he visited New Zealand.

You know the 'big red chair' part of the show? Well, this one was incredible.
Source: Breakfast

Sheeran, from Suffolk, England, says he fell in love with New Zealand during a gap year visit last May while he was taking a year-long break from the music industry.

"I did ask for citizenship and I think we got an email from someone involved with that. So maybe that's going to happen. I could be a citizen," he told the Daily Star.

And the 26-year-old singer believes taking residency here will make him safer if there was a world war as "no-one is going to be bothered to come that far to invade".

The British musician is on a whirlwind press tour of Australia where he's in hot demand for a selfie.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I've always said that if a world war breaks out, the one place I would go to is New Zealand because no-one is going to be bothered to come that far to invade," he said.

The sold-out concert was the last for the British hitmaker before he goes on hiatus.
Source: Twitter

