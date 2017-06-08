'Coming back for all the hits' – Lionel Richie hitting New Zealand

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.
"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.
The owner of New World and Pak'nSave say microbeads are clearly harmful to the environment.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More