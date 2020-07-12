TODAY |

Comedian Tom Sainsbury reveals new political comedy-drama ahead of election

Source:  1 NEWS

One of New Zealand's most prominent political satirists is trading in his impersonations of National MP Paula Bennett to take on a whole new character in an upcoming local web series.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With Paula Bennett retiring, comedian Tom Sainsbury has lost his greatest political muse but he’s excited about his new TVNZ satirical show. Source: Q+A

Comedian Tom Sainsbury, best known for his portrayals of Ms Bennett, is taking on a new role as Darren Bellows in his new comedy-drama Sextortion.

In the show, Mr Bellows is hoping to clinch the electorate of “Glenderson” as the leader of the newly-formed “Conservative Unity Party” but chaos ensues after after incriminating footage of Sainsbury's character, a married Christian, has been leaked months out from the 2020 General Election.

But it's not just a regular leak - it’s footage from an S&M session with a dominatrix.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The comedian reveals why the National Party deputy leader is the perfect candidate for a spoof. Source: Seven Sharp

During an interview with TVNZ's Q+A this morning, Sainsbury said, in an indirect way, his satirical political characters help to make politics more accessible and allow people to engage with the real-life drama of politics, especially during election season.

“I'm living for this election. I feel very blessed and very lucky that it's happening and I'm in a position where I can make fun of it all.”

Watch the full Q+A story in the video above.

Sextortion will be streaming on TVNZ OnDemand from tomorrow.

Entertainment
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two bodies recovered from car that plunged into Rotorua lake
2
Widow left 'destroyed' after French bus driver beaten to death by passengers he asked to wear face masks
3
Public can continue to trust National amid Covid-19 patient details leak saga - deputy leader Nikki Kaye
4
Comedian Tom Sainsbury reveals new political comedy-drama ahead of election
5
Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during Covid-19 pandemic
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
02:04

Michelle Boag's often controversial time in politics ends over National Party's leak scandal
00:37

National's 'bruising week' over Covid-19 patient leak 'self-inflicted', says 1 NEWS reporter

Kanye West believes he can make the US a better place as president
00:55

Security video shows missing Glee star Naya Rivera and son leaving dock together