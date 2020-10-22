TODAY |

Comedian Rose Matafeo chats about new movie, acting alongside Harry Potter star

It takes a village to raise a child and the village behind new Kiwi film Baby Done includes Taika Waititi, Madeleine Sami and Rachel House.

The film has Taika Waititi as executive producer. Source: Seven Sharp

But the star of the film - and the one carrying the fictional baby - is award-winning comedian Rose Matafeo.

In the film she plays arborist Zoe, who loves climbing trees but not finding out she’s pregnant.

“She freaks out and wants to do all the things she wanted to do before having the baby,” Matafeo explains to Seven Sharp’s Laura Daniel.

The plot is “the opposite” of what you normally see in pregnancy films, the comedian says.

Matthew Lewis – who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies - co-stars in the film.

“I met him when I was 14 at the Armageddon Expo and got his autograph,” Matafeo reminisced while showing off the photo to prove it.

The comedian also revealed she took acting tips off her nana, who showed her how to pull off labour contractions.

Watch the full interview with Rose Matafeo in the video above. Baby Done is screening in New Zealand cinemas now.

