Comedian Rhys Darby embarks in hilariously off-beat journey through Japan in new TVNZ 1 show

Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby spent five weeks last year travelling the length and breadth of Japan to make a travel series - and maybe develop personally, and professionally, along the way.

Rhys Darby: Big in Japan, which premieres next week, will see Darby embark on a hilariously off-beat journey through the weird and wonderful things the Land of the Rising Sun has to offer.

"It is weird. Wonderful and weird," Darby told Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells. "Suits me fine."

The documentary series kicks off with a hot air balloon ride, with Darby preparing for his first time by watching videos online.

"As you know, I'm a bit of an adventurer so I have watched a few balloon videos and I've imagined myself inside," he said.

New Zealand's unofficial cultural ambassador also had a crack at Sumo wrestling, how to be a samurai, creating his own mascot and taste-testing some local delicacies.