Comedian Mel Brooks and son Max team up for amusing coronavirus PSA

Comedic legend Mel Brooks and his son Max have teamed up for an entertaining public service announcement video, encouraging social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Mel can be seen through a glass door as Max addresses a camera outside.

Max, 47, points out that he'd likely be fine if he contracted Covid-19 - however the same wouldn't be true for his 93-year-old father.

"But if I give it to him, he could give it to Paul Rhymer, he could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends," Max says earnestly in the video.

Social distancing is the latest effort from international health authorities to try and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

It involves staying at least two metres away from people, to avoid accidentally spreading infected fluids like spit, and avoiding crowds.

In New Zealand, gatherings of more than 500 people are banned in an attempt to contain Covid-19.

"Do your part, don't be a spreader," Max says.

At the end of the video, Max is shooed away by Mel through the glass door, before Mel turns to the camera with a double thumbs up.

The Brookses both live in New York, where local media report 950 people have tested positive for the disease and seven have died.