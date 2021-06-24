TODAY |

Comedian John Clarke's full collection now available on NZ on Screen

Source:  1 NEWS

He's one of New Zealand’s greatest comedians. Now John Clarke's entire collection is available at New Zealand on Screen for fans old and new.

The collection of Clarke, one of NZ’s greatest comedians is available to rediscover or experience for the first time. Source: Seven Sharp

On Tuesday night at Wellington’s Te Papa, some of New Zealand’s best comedy talent and Broadcasting and Media Minister Kris Faafoi gathered to celebrate the launch of the back catalogue. 

“He was the guy who gave us the confidence to be New Zealand comedians,” Funny As producer Paul Horan told Seven Sharp’s Rhys Mathewson. 

His impact is still felt today. For satirist Tom Sainsbury, hosting the event was a privilege. 

Sainsbury said he could relate very much to Clarke’s iconic character Fred Dagg, who reminded him of real-life blokes. 

Because if it weren't for the late John Clarke and the wonderful Fred Dagg, where would we be?

