TODAY |

Comedian Amy Schumer gives birth to 'royal baby'

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies
Television

Comedian Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer gave birth to their first child, last night.

The actress announced their new addition on her Instagram page, with a hospital photo and a caption reading, "10.55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born."

The caption is seemingly referring to Prince Harry and Meghan, who also welcomed their first child — also a boy — hours later.

Schumer initially broke her baby news yesterday on the Instagram stories of friend and journalist Jessica Yellin. Yellin, of the site NewsNotNoise.org, showed at the end of a list of Schumer's recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates the line: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."

The 37-year-old made her film debut in the 2015 Trainwreck. She starred this year in the movie I Feel Pretty. Schumer married Fischer, a chef, in February 2018.

Comedian Amy Schumer posted a photo of her young family to Instagram today. Source: Instagram / Amy Schumer
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
2
Trevor Mallard accused Mr Bridges of making "barnyard noises" during Question Time.
Bridges kicked out of House after denying making 'barnyard noise', calling Speaker's comment 'unprofessional'
3
Scotty Morrison explains meaning of word Pākehā after it was labelled a racist term
4
Gray Yoga mat on wooden floor top view
Woman's work shifts cancelled because she asked for a mat to stand on
5
The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby.
Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:52
The colt became the first winner to be disqualified for interference in the Derby’s 145-year history.

Trump blames 'political correctness' for disqualification of Kentucky Derby winner

US self-improvement guru set to face 'sex slave' accusers in court

Texas boy, 12, charged with fatal shooting of 10-year-old brother
01:54
It’s a culmination of a decade-plus of Marvel films.

Avengers: Endgame nears global box office record after passing $3b mark