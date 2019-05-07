Comedian Amy Schumer gives birth to 'royal baby'

Comedian Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer gave birth to their first child, last night.

The actress announced their new addition on her Instagram page, with a hospital photo and a caption reading, "10.55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born."

The caption is seemingly referring to Prince Harry and Meghan, who also welcomed their first child — also a boy — hours later.

Schumer initially broke her baby news yesterday on the Instagram stories of friend and journalist Jessica Yellin. Yellin, of the site NewsNotNoise.org, showed at the end of a list of Schumer's recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates the line: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."