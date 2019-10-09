TODAY |

Cold Chisel set to rock New Zealand in 2020

Iconic Aussie rockers Cold Chisel have announced a New Zealand show early next year.

The Jimmy Barnes-fronted band will play in Wharepai Domain, Tauranga on February 5, 2020 in The Blood Moon tour.

The Cheap Wine hitmakers will be joined by Kiwi band The Mutton Birds, The Bads and Sit Down in Front.

Barnes talked about what the band hopes to achieve on the tour.

"We've only done four tours since the early '80s so we need to make each of them count," he said.

"We knew that if we were going to get the band back together for another full tour it would have to be something really special.

"We wanted great line-ups and unusual places so that people would remember these gigs for a long, long time."

A pre-sale for Cold Chisel fan club members will start at 2pm on Wednesday, October 16, with general sales beginning on Monday October 21 through Ticketmaster.

