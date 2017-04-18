Coachella music festival officially postponed due to coronavirus

The popular Coachella music festival in the United States has been officially postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in California. Source: Getty

It was supposed to take place in April in California, where it's taken place since 2001.

Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott were scheduled to headline the event.

Yesterday speculation was rife that the event would be postponed, now it's been confirmed.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to Covid-19 concerns," the event said in a statement today.

"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.

"We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."

It's been pushed back until October 9, 10 and 11, and October 16, 17 and 18.

Stagecoach has been rescheduled for October 23, 24 and 25.

Tickets will still be honoured for the later events but if someone can't attend the new dates, they'll be notified by Friday on how to obtain a refund, the event says.