Clueless actress charged with domestic battery

An actress known for appearing in 1990s comedy Clueless is facing a domestic battery charge in Florida.

A Pasco County Sheriff's Office report says 52-year-old Stacey Dash was arrested last night.

The report says Dash got into a verbal argument with a man at a New Port Richey apartment. Deputies say she pushed the man and slapped his face. Investigators noted that the man sustained red scratch marks on his left arm.

The reports say no alcohol or drugs were involved.

Dash was released on bail this morning. Jail records didn't list an attorney.