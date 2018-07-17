Classic Kiwi bands Headless Chickens and Bailterspace reforming for Auckland's The Others Way festival

Nineties Kiwi music acts Headless Chickens and Bailterspace are getting back together to play The Others Way music festival in Auckland.

For the fourth year running Karangahape Road is set to host the unique festival that takes place across a number of venues on Friday, August 31.

The Headless Chickens are playing a set to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their album Stunt Clown, which also won this year's Taite Music Prize Classic Album Award.

The first announcement has a lineup that caters to all generations and genres when it comes to Kiwi music.

The Others Way 2018 first lineup announcement:

Bailterspace

The Beths

Carb on Carb

Church & AP

Collision

COOL TAN

Dbldbl + Stay Foolish

Death and the Maiden

Die! Die! Die!

Estère

Girl Boss

The Goon Sax

Guy Blackman

Hans Pucket

Headless Chickens

Hopetoun Brown

Imugi 이무기

Laura Jean

Meer

MELODOWNZ

Miss June

Mulholland

Soaked Oats

Superette

tei

Troy Kingi & The Galatic Chiropractors

Vincent H.L

Water

Wax Chattels