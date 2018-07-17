 

Classic Kiwi bands Headless Chickens and Bailterspace reforming for Auckland's The Others Way festival

Nineties Kiwi music acts Headless Chickens and Bailterspace are getting back together to play The Others Way music festival in Auckland.

For the fourth year running Karangahape Road is set to host the unique festival that takes place across a number of venues on Friday, August 31.

The Headless Chickens are playing a set to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of their album Stunt Clown, which also won this year's Taite Music Prize Classic Album Award.

The first announcement has a lineup that caters to all generations and genres when it comes to Kiwi music.

The Others Way 2018 first lineup announcement:

Bailterspace
The Beths
Carb on Carb
Church & AP
Collision
COOL TAN
Dbldbl + Stay Foolish
Death and the Maiden
Die! Die! Die!
Estère
Girl Boss
The Goon Sax
Guy Blackman
Hans Pucket
Headless Chickens
Hopetoun Brown
Imugi 이무기
Laura Jean
Meer
MELODOWNZ
Miss June
Mulholland
Soaked Oats
Superette
tei
Troy Kingi & The Galatic Chiropractors
Vincent H.L
Water
Wax Chattels

More information and tickets can be found at Flying Out.

