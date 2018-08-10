 

Clarke Gayford's fishing trip with Jason Statham canned by movie execs

1 NEWS
Clarke Gayford has revealed that movie executives wouldn't allow a spearfishing trip that he planned for Jason Statham while the star was filming in NZ.

The fishing show host and partner to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted about the cancelled trip on Twitter today.

"While The Meg was being shot in NZ, Jason Statham asked to go out diving in downtime so I planned a spearfishing trip, but the movie execs freaked," Clarke wrote.

However, the ever-resourceful Kiwi fisherman was able to tee up another exciting adventure for the Hollywood star to go on.

"Instead we arranged for him to go shark diving with real sharks in Fiji and he loved it," Clarke wrote.

Statham had been in Auckland fliming The Meg, which is released in Kiwi cinemas August 16.

Clarke Gayford and Jason Statham. Source: 1 NEWS
Bang Showbiz
Macaulay Culkin rejected three offers to star in The Big Bang Theory but doesn't regret saying no.

The Home Alone actor claims he turned down approaches to appear in the CBS sitcom - which launched in 2007 - three times even though he was "flattered" by the offer.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said: "They pursued me for The Big Bang Theory. And I said no.

"It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, 'Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!' That was the pitch.

"And I was like, 'Yeah, I'm cool, thanks.' And then they came back at me again, and I said, 'No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.'

"Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm."

While the cast - which includes Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar have been making a huge $1 million per episode since season eight, the 37-year-old actor has no regrets about turning down the show as even though he'd have been very rich, he wouldn't be creatively fulfilled.

He added: "I'd have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig. At the same time, I'd be bashing my head against the wall."

Meanwhile, the Changeland actor also revealed during the interview that he's keen to start a family with girlfriend Brenda Song.

He said: "I'm gonna make some babies. This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing.

"This one, I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable - a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for."

Macaulay is looking forward to moving in with the 30-year-old actress once she finalises the purchase of her new house.

He said: "I have a good life out here. I have a pretty little family -- a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We're gonna move, we're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.

"I'm just gonna hitch a ride. She was already looking [for a house], so... I think she's kind of in escrow right now, essentially."

Macaulay Culkin. Source: Bang Showbiz
Associated Press
Michael Moore's Donald Trump critique Fahrenheit 11/9' will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before hitting US theatres on September 21.

Moore unveiled the first look at this latest documentary today, releasing a trailer online.

The title is an inversion of his 2004 George W. Bush documentary, Fahrenheit 9/11, which became the highest grossing documentary ever with US$222.4 million in worldwide box office.

The date refers to when Trump was declared winner of the 2016 election: November 9th. 

In the trailer, Moore calls Trump "the last president of the United States.''

Fahrenheit 11/9' was initially to be distributed by The Weinstein Co. but will now be distributed by Tom Ortenberg's newly launched Briarcliff Entertainment.

Fahrenheit 11/9 will make its world premiere in Toronto on September 6.

Moore is the director of Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11. Source: Associated Press
