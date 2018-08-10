Clarke Gayford's fishing trip with Jason Statham canned by movie execs

Macaulay Culkin rejected three offers to star in The Big Bang Theory but doesn't regret saying no.

The Home Alone actor claims he turned down approaches to appear in the CBS sitcom - which launched in 2007 - three times even though he was "flattered" by the offer.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said: "They pursued me for The Big Bang Theory. And I said no.

"It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, 'Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!' That was the pitch.

"And I was like, 'Yeah, I'm cool, thanks.' And then they came back at me again, and I said, 'No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.'

"Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm."

While the cast - which includes Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar have been making a huge $1 million per episode since season eight, the 37-year-old actor has no regrets about turning down the show as even though he'd have been very rich, he wouldn't be creatively fulfilled.

He added: "I'd have hundreds of millions of dollars right now if I did that gig. At the same time, I'd be bashing my head against the wall."

Meanwhile, the Changeland actor also revealed during the interview that he's keen to start a family with girlfriend Brenda Song.

He said: "I'm gonna make some babies. This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practicing.

"This one, I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable - a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for."

Macaulay is looking forward to moving in with the 30-year-old actress once she finalises the purchase of her new house.

He said: "I have a good life out here. I have a pretty little family -- a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We're gonna move, we're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.