Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard

A Christchurch toddler is trending worldwide thanks to her expletive laden reaction to a goat spotted wandering in her yard.

Young Ivy Smith wasn’t too pleased when a goat turned up outside her house. Source: Seven Sharp

Sophie Smith looked out the window and saw the four-legged intruder last week, causing her to exclaim, “that’s a f***ing goat”.

Smith starting videoing the goat when her two-year-old daughter Ivy Smith copied her mum, pointing at the goat and saying, “that’s a f***ing goat”.

Mum then tried to correct her daughter’s swear word by stating, “no it’s a goat”.

But Ivy wasn’t having any of it, firing back, “no it’s a f***ing goat”.

Sophie sent the amusing clip to some of her close pals on Snapchat thinking nothing more of it.

However, they found it hilarious and urged her to share it with the world.

The video was posted to TikTok where it has now gone viral, racking up well over five million views in just two days.

Sophie says the reaction to the video has been amazing, with people saying it has “made their week” and “I will always watch it when I get sad to cheer me up”.

“I had no intention whatsoever of this video going viral, I sent it to five of my friends on a group Snapchat and didn’t even save it.”

Sophie says she was more just focussed on the fact there was a goat in her front yard rather than Ivy’s funny outburst.

“I live in town near a city so I got the biggest surprise of my life when I saw a goat eating leaves in my front yard.”

