Christchurch radio host fired for 'lockdown breach' after delivering medicine for elderly dog

Dave Dunlay, one of The Breeze's hosts in Canterbury, has been sacked after his employer says he breached the Level 4 lockdown restrictions.

Dave Dunlay was one of The Breeze's hosts in Canterbury. Source: Dave Dunla / Facebook

In a statement today, the radio station's owners MediaWorks said it was "incredibly disappointed" to learn Mr Dunlay had travelled from his home to another location.

Mr Dunlay says it was his understanding the travel was classed as essential and allowed under the Level 4 rules.

In his own post on social media, Mr Dunlay said he had been delivering medicine and food supplies to his wife and daughter, who were isolating themselves at their lifestyle property on Banks Peninsula.

"My daughter has just returned from overseas and initially spent time alone in order to self-isolate," he said.

"When it became safe, my wife went to join her to take her food supplies, but she forgot to take essential medicine for our 14-year-old dog Squeaky, which she ordered online after lockdown."

Mr Dunlay says his vet told him the travel would be fine, classified as essential.

"My family bubble was not broken in any way – I did not meet anyone else and travelled alone. Our bubble is still secure," he says.

"MediaWorks decided their interpretation of the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines meant my reasons to travel were not good enough and terminated my contract because my actions could risk damage to their reputation."

In his 40-year career in media, Mr Dunlay says this is his only discipline issue.

He criticises the move as "extremely heavy-handed", instead suggesting a two-week stand-down without pay would've been more fair.

"I appreciate that some people reading this will think fair enough, you’re an idiot for breaking the guidelines put in place for the well-being of all New Zealanders, and the loss of my job is justified," he says.

"What is disappointing is that my two colleagues, who had concerns about my breach, did not mention any concerns to me."

A spokesperson for MediaWorks did not respond to a request for comment by 1 NEWS, however told their own news outlet that Mr Dunlay's breach was "both legally and ethically wrong".