Christchurch actress on shortlist to take over leading role in hit Broadway musical Chicago

A 21-year-old from Christchurch could be about to take on one of Broadway's most iconic roles.



Emily Britt is a top ten condender, in an online public vote, for the role of Roxy in the Broadway production of Chicago.

Speaking from New York, she told 1 NEWS that she nearly didn't send in an audition as she was juggling full time studies.

"I almost didn't film it because I was under pressure and I had a lot to do," she said.

"I was like you know what, I have a gut feeling that this might be something that's right for me."

The award-winning musical tells the story of two women who end up in prison for murder.

When a media frenzy builds around them, they try to cash in on it.

Emily has been a fan of the show since she was a child.

"I just love the style of dancing because naturally I like the Fosse movements," she said, referring to late choreographer Bob Fosse. "It's slinky and jazzy, which is really cool."

While the casting judges working on the production have already shortlisted her to the top ten, Jan Aldridge, Emily's grandmother, isn't surprised.

"You know she's a small fish in a big pond but like any small fish she needs an opportunity and hopefully this will be her start," she said.