Chrissy Teigen beginning to heal following 'brutal' few months after miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen believes she is beginning to heal emotionally after a “brutal and exhausting” two months.

The Cravings author recently experienced the devastating pregnancy loss of her third child, Jack, and has said that whilst the last few weeks have been “mentally painful”, she’s now beginning to see life in colour again.

Teigen - who is also mother to Luna, four, and Miles, two, whom she has with her husband John Legend - wrote on Instagram: “when I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful b****** of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humour in both the rage-fits and the outfits.

“I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realised the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time. I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off. anyhow the point is, f***, I think it’s happening (sic)”

The news comes after the 34-year-old model admitted this week she has been in a “grief depression hole”, but told her fans “not to worry”.

She wrote on Twitter: “I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Legend recently praised his wife for being “so courageous” following their heartbreaking loss.