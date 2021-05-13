Chrissy Teigen apologises to Courtney Stodden after bullying claims

Chrissy Teigen has publicly apologised to Courtney Stodden after they accused her of telling them to take their own life.

Chrissy Teigen and Courtney Stodden. Source: Bang Showbiz

Courtney, 26, recently accused Chrissy, Joy Behar, and Courtney Love of sending them hateful messages on social media both publicly and in their DMs, and claimed none of the women have made any attempt to apologise for their alleged actions.

And following their comments, Chrissy has taken to Twitter to tell Courtney she is “deeply sorry” for her past behaviour.

She wrote in a series of tweets: “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that...

“is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!

“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fuelled all this, I want to also publicly apologise. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.

“And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. (sic)”

In their original comments, Courtney claimed “some of the worst treatment” they have received has been at the hands of other women.

They said this week: “[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die’.

“And not only her, but Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a ‘s***.’ Courtney Love told me I was a ‘w****.’ People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.